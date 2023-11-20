DENVER (KDVR) – Sometimes the road less traveled is the right way to go.

After a 1-5 start filled with potholes the size of craters, the 2023 Denver Broncos have found themselves traveling at high speeds riding a four-game winning streak.

Sunday night’s 21-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings marked Denver’s longest streak since they won nine in a row, including playoffs and Super Bowl 50, from Week 16 of the 2015 season through Week 4 of the 2016 season.

But let’s pump the breaks, not all is going smoothly.

“Last night was disappointing watching the film,” head Sean Payton said on his Monday Morning Zoom call. “We didn’t defend the run the way we wanted to. We certainly didn’t score enough points the way we wanted to. The turnovers gave us a chance to win.”

Quick Notes:

Payton has seen the reports on the NFL looking into Kareem Jackson’s hit on Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs in the first quarter. “It’s a wait-and-see.”

Broncos rookie cornerback Ja’Quan MacMillian has an eye for the ball after his second interception in three games. “He’s brought a lot to the defense.”

Payton will alter the team’s practice schedule on Thanksgiving, moving their post-practice film session to Friday.

The next Broncos game is Sunday at 2:25 p.m. when the Cleveland Browns come to Empower Field.