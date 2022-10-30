LONDON (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos may be low hanging national fruit and local whipping boys on social media, but the belief in the path they are on is unwavering.

General manager George Paton gave both head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson a solid vote of confidence on Thursday.

“I support Nathaniel 100%,” he said. “He’s been in this for seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he’s faced is unprecedented. We have had four primetime games, so he’s kind of had to learn it in front of the entire word. I really like the way he’s kept this team and our building together,” Paton said.

Obligatory? Or convicted? You can choose, but Paton wasn’t mincing any words Sunday.

“Our offense has to be better, but we’re into Russ (Wilson) for the long haul. I know we’ll get there, we’ve seen flashes with him. We’ve seen the arm strength, the accuracy, the mobility. We all need to play better, including me,” Paton said.

Predictably, Paton was non-committal about the approaching trade deadline. Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are most frequently mentioned.

“I can’t worry about business. I’m trying to get ready to win a football game,” Hamler said ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I’d like to stay here (Denver), but you can never tell.”

Paton made no apologies for the trade to acquire him, or the quarter-million dollar deal to extend Wilson.

“We just wanted to get ahead of the contract cycle. We saw how Russ was in the offseason and in training camp. We felt really good about Russ and still do. We didn’t want it to become a distraction during the regular season.”

The Broncos won their first after losing the last four games 21-17 Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium.