DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are encouraging fans to “Paint the City Orange” Tuesday morning.

The boys in orange and blue are just a few days away from their first home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The goal of Tuesday’s event is to kick off the regular season with a bang and make sure fans are repping the orange and blue.

The event is from 6:30-10 a.m. Tuesday at the Empower Field At Mile High C Lot. Fans can receive a free orange bronco-head chalk stencil on their back car window.

Denver Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the mascot will be in attendance interacting with drivers and helping stencil vehicles.

The first 500 fans will also receive a free “This Is Broncos Country” yard sign.

You can also pick up yard signs for free at the Broncos team store from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Autowash will also be giving drivers free car wash coupons, air fresheners, and some other giveaways.