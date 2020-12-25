Orange and Blue Report: With season winding down, Broncos discuss offseason opportunities

DENVER (KDVR) — With the season winding down, there are no excuses for the Broncos.

“We all wish we had more reps in the beginning. We all wish we had the preseason to be able to go out on the field against another team and kind of get this thing rolling a little bit. We do realize that some of the mistakes and the growing pains had to come in actual games this year,” said Drew Lock, Broncos starting quarterback.

That is especially true for this extremely young offense.

“Being a young team—the offseason, OTAs—those things are very different because you start to understand what the NFL is about. When we go up against our defense during OTAs, you see how fast guys move. You see different defenses that you don’t see in college. So, that’s a huge miss this season, but at the same time I feel like we’re coming into our own,” said Garett Bolles, Broncos offensive lineman.

The stats don’t speak to what this offense has grown into and that includes Lock.

“He makes a lot of good plays, good throws, makes good plays with his feet, he’s athletic, can avoid the pressure, can scramble and make plays. We just need to see more of it. Keep improving in all the little things that Drew can improve on. Nobody’s working harder than him to do that,” said Vic Fangio, Broncos head coach.

And if things continue to trend upward for Lock, the future could be bright for everyone involved.

“If we all get on the same page this offseason, I think our team can be very dangerous. We have so many weapons. When you look on paper, we’re neck and neck with some of the best teams in the NFL when it comes to talent,” said Bolles.

The Denver Broncos have two games remaining on the schedule as they visit the Chargers on Sunday then come back home to take on the Raiders on Jan. 3.