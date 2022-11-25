DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers collided in Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016. A stake in that game, which the Broncos won 24-10, was the Lombardi Trophy and NFL immortality.

Sunday’s game in Charlotte doesn’t have nearly that kind of luster. Through the first 11 weeks of the 2022 NFL Season, the Broncos and Panthers have a total of six wins between them. Simply put, this will be a battle between two bad football teams.

FOX 46 Sports Director Will Kunkle isn’t surprised that oddsmakers list the visiting 3-7 Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite over the 3-8 Panthers.

“Broncos fans will take over Bank of America Stadium and we’re just hoping Sam Darnold gives us some good quarterback play,” Kunkel said about the Panthers Quarterback, who will make his first start of the season. “It’s just been too long since Cam Newton was healthy in 2015. That was the last time [the Panthers] had a really good quarterback.”

Speaking of quarterbacks, the Broncos hope Russell Wilson has a big day against the Panthers’ defense, which comes into Sunday’s game ranked No. 22 in the NFL overall with an average of 286.1 yards allowed per game. They are also tied for the No. 20 spot when it comes to scoring defense, as they are currently averaging 23.3 points per game.

Former Broncos receiver and sports-talk radio host, from 104.3 The Fan, Brandon Stokley thinks the Broncos offense showed promise during last week’s 22-16 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Klint Kubiak now enters his second week as the quarterback coach and Broncos’ play caller.

“There is hope [and] there is optimism moving forward now that we’ve got a week under our belt with Klint Kubiak,” Stokey said on this week’s episode of ‘The Orange and Blue Report.’ “Hopefully, we can take some of the stuff that the Broncos did in the first half and build off of that going into Carolina. And we can see that for four quarters from the Denver Broncos.”

ORANGE AND BLUE WATCH FOX 11 p.m.

The game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sunday and you can catch the Orange & Blue Report at 11 p.m., only on FOX31.