Orange and Blue Report: How the J.J. Watt Arizona signing could influence decision on Von Miller

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is heading to the Arizona Cardinals, Watt announced Monday on Twitter.

Signing a reported $31 million over two years — or $15.5 million in annual salary — Watt, 31, is one of the first NFL players to sign this offseason.

The question for Broncos country: does this signing of an elite pass rusher provide a baseline for a restructured deal for Von Miller?

Scheduled for $17.5 million in 2021, the Broncos are at a crossroads for their own all-pro pass rusher. The team has until the beginning of the league year (March 17) to activate Miller’s contract.

NFL teams typically wait until closer to the option window with these contractional decisions. In 2020, the Broncos picked up Miller’s contract on March 13, just days before the deadline. Now with Watt signing before the league year, the market is set for pass rushers. Will the Broncos propose a similar deal for Miller?

Miller and Watt are very compatible players in terms of age and production.

Most sacks since 2012:

Chandler Jones (Arizona) – 97

J.J. Watt (Arizona) – 95.5

Von Miller (Denver) – 94.5

Miller, 31, signed a six-year, $114 million contract extension in 2016 after his record-setting Super Bowl 50 performance. The all-pro linebacker missed the 2020 season with a dislocation to the peroneal tendon in his ankle during a non-contact drill in practice.