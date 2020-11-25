Orange and Blue Report: How the Broncos will face a tough Saints defense

DENVER (KDVR) — When Vic Fangio was asked about going up against another defensive minded guy like himself, he said this about the Saints Head Coach Sean Payton:

“No, I would rather go against someone who is less capable than he is,” said Coach Fangio.

The two have a lot in common, calling the shots on defense.

“Sean is an excellent play caller; he always has been, and he is continued to be. He is actually even better if that’s hard to believe. I always felt he was one of the best player callers in the league,” said Fangio.

So how will the Broncos offense handle one of the best play callers in the league, especially when his team is only allowing 302.2 yards a game? That’s the big question going into this game, and Drew Lock is a guy who knows what the Saints defense is all about.

“It’s different when you got guys who are extremely talented and can get away with talent, but when you have a team that has guys that are extremely talented and bust their butts day in and day out, you can see how hard they are working on film and in games, that’s what this Saints defense is,” said Lock.

Despite going up against a tough defense, Lock and the rest of the team wants to build off last week’s win against the Dolphins.

“Our biggest thing was staying on the field as long as we can. Obviously the run game did a tremendous job doing that, but being able to bounce back from adversity is another thing that we have been doing well pretty much all year in those end games, but I feel like we did that early in this game,” said Lock.

It’s rare these two teams meet up, and the Broncos haven’t lost against the Saints since 1994.