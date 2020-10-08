Orange and Blue Report: Game on for the Broncos and Patriots, probably

DENVER (KDVR) — On today’s Orange and Blue Report, Nick Griffith and Bruce Haertl break down the likelihood of even playing Sunday’s game in New England amidst COVID-19 concerns.

They also talk about why the Broncos players and head coach Vic Fangio don’t appear that concerned about traveling to Foxborough, Massachusetts to play a team that has registered three positive tests since last Tuesday.

Finally, there are also quarterback question marks for both teams going into this game which makes the chess match between head coaches Vic Fangio and Bill Belichick all the more intriguing.