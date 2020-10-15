Orange and Blue Report: Does the 1 week delay hurt the Broncos chances?

DENVER (KDVR) — On today’s Orange and Blue Report, Nick Griffith and Bruce Haertl break down Sunday’s matchup between the Broncos and Patriots… Again!

Why Denver’s chances of pulling off the upset have actually decreased from where they were when they were supposed to play this game last week.

For the Broncos; Drew Lock, Noah Fant and AJ Bouye are all expected to return this Sunday but on the other side, Cam Newton and Stephon Gillmore are also returning.

Nick and Bruce also address Melvin Gordon’s availability after he was cited for a DUI on Tuesday night.