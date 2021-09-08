Orange and Blue Report: Bridgewater looks ahead to facing Giants in week one

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — It was the offseason talk all year long, but it has been silenced as the Denver Broncos settled on a starting quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater beat out Drew Lock this training camp, and heading into week one against the New York Giants, he brings a calm and confident presence on and off the field.

His demeanor has always been the same with the four other teams he has played for: Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. Teammates refer to him as unselfish. Broncos Country wants to refer to him as a winner.

“The only goal that matters to me is winning,” said Bridgewater, who will play in his 60th career NFL game against the Giants. “Of course, you want to win. You want to win the first game and the last game. And if you are doing that, hopefully you are doing something right. Whether it’s winning the day or the rep.”

Winning is especially important for the Broncos, who are stuck in the September blues — 7 straight losses under head coach Vic Fangio and 8 dating back to the 2018 season.

‘We addressed it back in the spring,” said Bridgewater. “You feel that guys have a sense of urgency. We want to change the narrative and we get to the chance to do that this Sunday.”

It will help if Bridgewater can throw the deep ball, an area of his game that the critics love to talk about.

“It’s a huge opportunity in this offense. We have guys that can bring that spark and big play opportunities. We want to make sure when we call them, we hit them. Thats what I love about this team, is that they all that a heavy unique skill set.”

The Denver Broncos will face the New York Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.