Orange and Blue Friday: Handmade gear and decor instructions

Miles the mascot for the Denver Broncos looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) – If you’re a crafty Broncos lover, get yourself game-day ready with these step-by-step instructions from Crafty Chassis.

You and your family will enjoy making reusable bags, or Broncos jars and vases. (Download instructions below).