 

Oh say can you sing? If so, the Denver Broncos want to hear it

Denver Broncos

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are inviting fans to virtually singalong to the National Anthem as part of their Fan Appreciation game, which will be aired on Jan. 3 at the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Since fans are no longer allowed in Empower Field at Mile High, the team’s solution to hearing the 76,000 plus singers was to go virtual.

It is as simple as dowloading a tool, doing your thing and pushing send. Here’s how:

  • download the instrumental track from the Broncos website
  • film your yourself singing the anthem 
  • make sure to shoot horizontally
  • stay on tempo and on key
  • get creative and make your video stand out

The deadline to submit your video is Dec. 7. Good luck and have fun!

