Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a reception against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have taken Noah Fant off the COVID-19 protocol list and activated him for Wednesday’s practice.

Per the National Football League’s policy, players who test positive with COVID-19 are put on the protocol list. Fant was vaccinated but tested positive and had minor symptoms, Fangio said.

The tight end missed last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys but should play in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.