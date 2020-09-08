NFL Network: Von Miller suffers lower leg injury, could be out for season

DENVER (KDVR) — In the first practice of the season for the Denver Broncos, one of the key defensive pieces of this unit might be injured.
First reported by the NFL Network, pass-rusher Von Miller has suffered a lower leg injury. He will undergo an MRI, but there is a fear Miller could be out for the entire season.
According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, Miller injured a tendon and is expected to need surgery.
This could be a big blow for this defense, as the 10-year veteran had 47 total tackles in 2019, with 28 solo tackles and 14.5 sacks.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.