 

NFL Network: Von Miller suffers lower leg injury, could be out for season

Denver Broncos

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — In the first practice of the season for the Denver Broncos, one of the key defensive pieces of this unit might be injured. 

First reported by the NFL Network, pass-rusher Von Miller has suffered a lower leg injury. He will undergo an MRI, but there is a fear Miller could be out for the entire season.

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, Miller injured a tendon and is expected to need surgery.

This could be a big blow for this defense, as the 10-year veteran had 47 total tackles in 2019, with 28 solo tackles and 14.5 sacks.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

