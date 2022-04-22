DENVER (KDVR) — It’s true, draft hype is way down this year in Denver, but that should be a good thing.

Instead of sizing up, critiquing, evaluating, re-evaluating and potentially using one of their first-round draft picks on a quarterback that the Broncos hope might be the answer to their age-old problem at the QB position, they instead addressed that this off-season by trading multiple draft picks (and players) to Seattle in exchange for Super Bowl champion, and nine-time Pro Bowler, Russell Wilson.

Just because the Broncos don’t possess a first-round pick when the NFL draft fires up from Las Vegas on Thursday night doesn’t mean general manager George Paton and his staff won’t still be rolling the dice and looking to hit it big with their other nine picks throughout the weekend.

Throughout his time in Minnesota and his one draft here in Denver last year, Paton has made a habit of finding NFL-ready talent in the middle to late rounds of the draft. For his (and his staff’s) efforts last year, the Broncos were awarded the 2022 “Best Draft Award” during the 13th annual Inside the League Combine Seminar.

In addition to first-round draft pick Patrick Surtain II, Paton followed that selection by landing the likes of Javonte Williams, Quinn Meinerz, Baron Browning, Caden Sterns and Jonathon Cooper to name a few.

This year, the Broncos still hold five selections between No. 64 and No. 116 for Paton and his staff to uncover more valuable players. It’s expected that the Broncos will be targeting edge rushers, middle linebackers, perhaps one more cornerback and more depth on the offensive line as their areas of need.