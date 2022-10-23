DENVER (KDVR) — The New York Jets are in town today to take on the Denver Broncos in what has the potential to be a very interesting football game.

The Broncos have lost their last three games on their way to a 2-4 record while the New York Jets are riding a three-game winning streak and a 4-2 record overall this season.

Many in Denver were expecting to see Russell Wilson under center, but after a shoulder procedure two weeks ago and hamstring issues that arose last week, the first-string quarterback will be sidelined for the Sunday afternoon game.

The Broncos vs Jets game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. We’ll have complete coverage during FOX31 News, which is scheduled to air at 6 p.m. after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Fransisco 49ers.