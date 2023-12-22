DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a Christmas Eve matchup for the Denver Broncos as the New England Patriots come to town in what may be Bill Belichick’s final trip to Empower Field at Mile High.

Of course, for fans here in Denver the focus is on making a run for playoffs, but nationally the Patriots collapse this season and rumors that it will be Belichick’s last on their sideline is among the top stories of the season.

Tickets for Patriots vs. Broncos

This is the penultimate home game of the season for the Broncos, and while playoff hopes hang on a victory, the holiday weekend may have an impact on how many fans are in attendance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, seats were available in every section of the stadium, with prices starting around $45 for a ticket into the 500-level seats through Ticketmaster

If you want to get closer to the field tickets can be purchased in the 100-level for about $150.

Fans taking to the secondary market can get an even better deal, with StubHub and Seat Geek both having tickets slightly cheaper.

How to watch Patriots vs. Broncos on TV

It’ll be more primetime football for the Broncos who have been on an impressive run.

Kickoff : 6:15 p.m. MT

: 6:15 p.m. MT Channel: NFL Network (nationally) and ABC (Denver market)

Forecast for Patriots vs. Broncos

For Christmas Eve in Denver, fans at the game should expect a cold evening with temperatures near freezing at kickoff. Some snow is possible through midday Sunday, with about an inch falling across Denver.

The Patriots have had success at snowy games, even if it’s thanks in part to the tuck rule, but adverse conditions aren’t something new for the Broncos.

Things to know for Patriots vs. Broncos

The Broncos are currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs, but a win this week will give them a winning record going into the final two weeks of the season.

After this week, the Broncos finish with divisional matchups against the Chargers at home and the Raiders on the road.

If the Broncos win this week, it will be the first time they’ve had eight wins in a season since 2016.

The Patriots, on the other hand, are just playing out the string and seeing what can be salvaged for next year. They were the second team eliminated from playoff contention and are currently sitting at just three wins.

If you’re a merch collector, this will be the second time the Broncos are wearing their snowcapped helmets. Keep an eye for items for sale around the stadium with the same alternate look.

SIDELINE SPAT

Wilson has moved on from the tongue-lashing he got from Payton during the Broncos’ mauling at Detroit last week.

Asked Wednesday if he had spoken with his coach about the blowup, which came after the Broncos had first-and-goal but failed to score, Wilson said: “Yeah, we definitely have talked about the game plan this week. We’re excited to play football.”

Asked what he felt about the story getting so much buzz on social media, Wilson again demurred.

“I don’t really try to pay attention to it — I was there,” Wilson said. “I think we both wanted to score a touchdown there. … That’s really where all the frustration was.”

HALF AND HALF

Since taking over from Mac Jones, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has shown an inconsistency that suggests defenses are figuring him out and making in-game adjustments.

Zappe has led the Patriots to 31 points in the first half of his last two starts, and seven points in the second half. He is 31 for 40 for 337 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first half, and 11 of 19 for 85 yards, zero TDs and two picks in the second.

“I think it’s important for me to put a full game together,” Zappe said.

Zappe’s first game as starter was a debacle in both halves, with the Patriots getting shut out by the San Diego Chargers 6-0 in Week 13.

COACHING CLASHES

It’s the third game in a row that Belichick will be facing an opponent in the top 20 of the NFL’s all-time victory list.

Belichick (301 career regular-season victories) led the Patriots past Pittsburgh and coach Mike Tomlin (170) in Week 14 and then lost to Kansas City and Andy Reid (256) last week. Payton (159) is 20th all-time and sixth among active coaches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.