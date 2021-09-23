New cuisine, technology part of Broncos fan experience at Empower Field

DENVER (KDVR) — Fans going to the Denver Broncos game Sunday, are in for a treat: trendy restaurants and the latest in cashless technology.

Thursday, Bronco Brass gave the media a tour of some of the shiny new concessions, including “Downtown Mile High,” which boasts three well-known local eateries:

Cherry Cricket

Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey

Osteria Marco

Among the new bars to open, the “Breckenridge Bourbon Bar,” complete with seating at the bar and tables.

Last, but not least: The “Bud Light Speed Pass,” where fans can perform their own “perfect self-pour.”

“This Sunday, I fully expect Broncos Country to “Reunite in Orange,” says Empower Field at Mile High General Manager Jay Roberts.

The Broncos host the New York Jets, Sunday at 2:05 p.m.