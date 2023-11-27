DENVER (KDVR) — The Super Bowl 50 MVP has not lost his love or dedication to giving back to the place he calls home.

Von Miller’s “Von’s Vision” launched in 2012. The organization offers eye care and eyewear to underprivileged kids.

Miller, now a Buffalo Bills player, continues to make an impact in the Mile High City and across Colorado.

“Helping people and helping kids shouldn’t stop just because I’m not there,” said Miller in a recent interview with FOX31.

More than a decade later, Von’s Vision is putting up incredible stats. The organization has provided $5.2 million in eye care and glasses and helped more than 9,500 low-income kids across the country.

Von’s Vision has served 17 cities and communities and provided 273 prescription glasses in Colorado in 2023 alone.

“With great power comes great responsibility, and we have an incredible power and an incredible platform, playing in the National Football League. And you have to use that platform for good,” said Miller.

Von’s Vision has a strong partnership with Adventure Vision. Thanks to their help, Miller’s team can offer convenient help for families, not just in the Denver area, but in rural Colorado as well.