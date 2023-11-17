DENVER (KDVR) — Can the Denver Broncos continue their winning streak when the Minnesota Vikings come to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium this weekend?

The 4-5 Broncos have strung together three wins in a row, including an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 12 and a nailbiter victory against the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

The Vikings currently sit at 6-4 and are in playoff contention at this point.

Tickets for Vikings vs. Broncos

There are plenty of seats available for this game, but getting through the gates is going to cost you. There are tickets available in nearly every section on the primary market, with the most affordable seats starting at $110.

If you go to the secondary market, SeatGeek and StubHub both have tickets available starting at $101 per seat.

How to watch Vikings vs. Broncos on TV and streaming

The NFL schedule makers got a lot of heat early in the season for giving the Broncos prime-time games at this point in the season, but after last week’s matchup against the Bills, this critique has changed.

Kickoff : 6:20 p.m. MT

: 6:20 p.m. MT Channel: NBC

Sunday night’s game could be a chance for the Broncos to prove their recent streak is more than just luck and silence the haters.

Forecast for Vikings vs. Broncos

If this were an afternoon game, fans would be in for a treat with a high temperature around 60 degrees in Denver and the sun out through most of day.

But that changes after sunset with clouds moving in and scattered showers.

Temperatures in the city should stay in the 40s meaning this will fall as rain, but if you’re planning a drive back to the foothills or across the Palmer Divide after the game watch for snowflakes and potentially slick roads.

Things to know for Vikings vs. Broncos

Just a few weeks ago, this matchup had all the makings of a snoozer.

No more.

“They’re playing good ball. They’re not turning the ball over. That’s kind of both of the stories of our season,” Vikings center Garrett Bradbury said.

Not missing a beat during the quarterback transition “means that Josh (Dobbs) is doing a good job and the coaches are doing a good job,” Bradbury said. “Everyone’s just trying to raise their level of play.”

Dobbs credited his quick acclimation to all those around him willing to put in extra work “whether it’s through the communication we have in passing in the locker room, in the film room or getting extra reps on the practice field.”

Risner homecoming: Guard Dalton Risner joined the Vikings in late September after finding no takers in free agency following four solid seasons with Denver.

“It’s been awesome to have Dalton,” tight end T.J. Hockenson said. “He’s a good personality to have in the locker room. He’s always upbeat. He’s always smiling. He’s always in here joking with guys. You notice it when you’re out there. He’s the first guy picking you up always from the bottom of the pile. He’s always around the ball. Those are big things. It’s just leadership.”

Playing through pain: Hockenson leads NFL tight ends with 681 receiving yards, giving Dobbs a vital underneath option with Justin Jefferson sidelined by a hamstring injury. Hockenson also has been hurt, playing through injured ribs the last two weeks.

“You just don’t think about it, I guess,” Hockenson said.

Jefferson is in the second week of a three-week window to return from injured reserve and was a limited participant in practice as the Vikings carefully ramp up the intensity of his work.

“I’m just trying to make sure that it doesn’t come back,” said Jefferson, who has missed every game of the Vikings’ winning streak.

Jackson back in action: Denver safety Kareem Jackson returned this week from his two-game suspension for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules and will return to the starting lineup with P.J. Locke sidelined by a sprained ankle.

“I told him we’re on a little bit of a roll. Don’t mess anything up now,” cracked Payton.

Jackson has been fined for four illegal hits this season totaling $89,670 and his two-game banishment cost him $279,000 in salary.

Jackson said he can’t guarantee he won’t run afoul of the rules again.

“The hits that I have I feel are normal football plays,” he said while promising to lower his target zone from here on out.

He said he’s gotten no clarity from the NFL’s rules enforcers, “so I’m unsure how I play the game going forward. Because I’m going to be in those situations two to three times every week.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.