Mike Shanahan selected to Broncos Ring of Fame

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 4: Head coach Mike Shanahan of the Denver Broncos looks down a his chart of play choices against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on December 4, 2005 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 31-27. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos selected Mike Shanahan to the Ring of Fame, the team announced Tuesday.

Shanahan is the winningest coach in Broncos history.

“Mike Shanahan is the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history and among the winningest coaches of all-time,” President and CEO Joe Ellis said. “He brought an unmatched standard and intensity as head coach, leading this franchise to its first two Super Bowl wins and building the Broncos into perennial contenders. Few coaches have had more of an impact with one organization — as both a head coach and assistant — than Mike Shanahan over the course of his two decades with the Broncos.

Shanahan, who guided the Broncos to their first two Super Bowl titles, is the franchise’s 34th Ring of Famer. He will be enshrined in the Ring of Fame in 2021.

“We are thrilled that Mike has now been elected to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame. Although postponing his induction was a difficult decision, he deserves a full celebration in front of all of our fans and distinguished alumni. Along with our fans, we can’t wait to honor Coach Shanahan during our Ring of Fame and alumni weekend in 2021.”

Broncos Ring of Fame Members:

Name Pos. Yrs. w/Broncos Year Elected Mike Shanahan Coach 1984-87, ’89-91, 1995-2008 2020 Champ Bailey CB 2004-13 2019 Red Miller Coach 1977-80 2017 Jason Elam K 1993-2007 2016 Simon Fletcher LB 1985-95 2016 John Lynch S 2004-07 2016 Pat Bowlen Owner 1984-pres. 2015 Dan Reeves Coach 1981-92 2014 Rick Upchurch WR 1975-83 2014 Gene Mingo HB/K 1960-64 2014 Tom Nalen C 1994-2008 2013 Rod Smith WR 1994-2007 2012 Shannon Sharpe TE 1990-99, 2002-03 2009 Terrell Davis RB 1995-2002 2007 Steve Atwater S 1989-98 2005 Gary Zimmerman T 1993-97 2003 Karl Mecklenburg LB 1983-94 2001 Dennis Smith S 1981-94 2001 John Elway QB 1983-98 1999 Louis Wright CB 1975-86 1993 Tom Jackson LB 1973-86 1992 Randy Gradishar LB 1974-83 1989 Craig Morton QB 1977-82 1988 Haven Moses WR 1972-81 1988 Jim Turner K 1971-79 1988 Billy Thompson S 1969-81 1987 Charley Johnson QB 1972-75 1986 Paul Smith DT 1968-78 1986 Frank Tripucka QB 1960-63 1986 Gerald H. Phipps Owner 1961-81 1985 Austin “Goose” Gonsoulin S 1960-66 1984 Rich Jackson DE 1967-72 1984 Floyd Little RB 1967-75 1984 Lionel Taylor WR 1960-66 1984