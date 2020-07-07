Mike Shanahan selected to Broncos Ring of Fame

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos selected Mike Shanahan to the Ring of Fame, the team announced Tuesday.
Shanahan is the winningest coach in Broncos history.
“Mike Shanahan is the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history and among the winningest coaches of all-time,” President and CEO Joe Ellis said. “He brought an unmatched standard and intensity as head coach, leading this franchise to its first two Super Bowl wins and building the Broncos into perennial contenders. Few coaches have had more of an impact with one organization — as both a head coach and assistant — than Mike Shanahan over the course of his two decades with the Broncos.
Shanahan, who guided the Broncos to their first two Super Bowl titles, is the franchise’s 34th Ring of Famer. He will be enshrined in the Ring of Fame in 2021.
“We are thrilled that Mike has now been elected to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame. Although postponing his induction was a difficult decision, he deserves a full celebration in front of all of our fans and distinguished alumni. Along with our fans, we can’t wait to honor Coach Shanahan during our Ring of Fame and alumni weekend in 2021.”
Broncos Ring of Fame Members:
|Name
|Pos.
|Yrs. w/Broncos
|Year Elected
|Mike Shanahan
|Coach
|1984-87, ’89-91, 1995-2008
|2020
|Champ Bailey
|CB
|2004-13
|2019
|Red Miller
|Coach
|1977-80
|2017
|Jason Elam
|K
|1993-2007
|2016
|Simon Fletcher
|LB
|1985-95
|2016
|John Lynch
|S
|2004-07
|2016
|Pat Bowlen
|Owner
|1984-pres.
|2015
|Dan Reeves
|Coach
|1981-92
|2014
|Rick Upchurch
|WR
|1975-83
|2014
|Gene Mingo
|HB/K
|1960-64
|2014
|Tom Nalen
|C
|1994-2008
|2013
|Rod Smith
|WR
|1994-2007
|2012
|Shannon Sharpe
|TE
|1990-99, 2002-03
|2009
|Terrell Davis
|RB
|1995-2002
|2007
|Steve Atwater
|S
|1989-98
|2005
|Gary Zimmerman
|T
|1993-97
|2003
|Karl Mecklenburg
|LB
|1983-94
|2001
|Dennis Smith
|S
|1981-94
|2001
|John Elway
|QB
|1983-98
|1999
|Louis Wright
|CB
|1975-86
|1993
|Tom Jackson
|LB
|1973-86
|1992
|Randy Gradishar
|LB
|1974-83
|1989
|Craig Morton
|QB
|1977-82
|1988
|Haven Moses
|WR
|1972-81
|1988
|Jim Turner
|K
|1971-79
|1988
|Billy Thompson
|S
|1969-81
|1987
|Charley Johnson
|QB
|1972-75
|1986
|Paul Smith
|DT
|1968-78
|1986
|Frank Tripucka
|QB
|1960-63
|1986
|Gerald H. Phipps
|Owner
|1961-81
|1985
|Austin “Goose” Gonsoulin
|S
|1960-66
|1984
|Rich Jackson
|DE
|1967-72
|1984
|Floyd Little
|RB
|1967-75
|1984
|Lionel Taylor
|WR
|1960-66
|1984