Mike Shanahan selected to Broncos Ring of Fame

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 4: Head coach Mike Shanahan of the Denver Broncos looks down a his chart of play choices against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on December 4, 2005 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 31-27. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos selected Mike Shanahan to the Ring of Fame, the team announced Tuesday.

Shanahan is the winningest coach in Broncos history.

“Mike Shanahan is the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history and among the winningest coaches of all-time,” President and CEO Joe Ellis said. “He brought an unmatched standard and intensity as head coach, leading this franchise to its first two Super Bowl wins and building the Broncos into perennial contenders. Few coaches have had more of an impact with one organization — as both a head coach and assistant — than Mike Shanahan over the course of his two decades with the Broncos.

Shanahan, who guided the Broncos to their first two Super Bowl titles, is the franchise’s 34th Ring of Famer. He will be enshrined in the Ring of Fame in 2021.

“We are thrilled that Mike has now been elected to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame. Although postponing his induction was a difficult decision, he deserves a full celebration in front of all of our fans and distinguished alumni. Along with our fans, we can’t wait to honor Coach Shanahan during our Ring of Fame and alumni weekend in 2021.”

Broncos Ring of Fame Members:

NamePos.Yrs. w/BroncosYear Elected
Mike ShanahanCoach1984-87, ’89-91, 1995-20082020
Champ BaileyCB2004-132019
Red MillerCoach1977-802017
Jason ElamK1993-20072016
Simon FletcherLB1985-952016
John LynchS2004-072016
Pat BowlenOwner1984-pres.2015
Dan ReevesCoach1981-922014
Rick UpchurchWR1975-832014
Gene MingoHB/K1960-642014
Tom NalenC1994-20082013
Rod SmithWR1994-20072012
Shannon SharpeTE1990-99, 2002-032009
Terrell DavisRB1995-20022007
Steve AtwaterS1989-982005
Gary ZimmermanT1993-972003
Karl MecklenburgLB1983-942001
Dennis SmithS1981-942001
John ElwayQB1983-981999
Louis WrightCB1975-861993
Tom JacksonLB1973-861992
Randy GradisharLB1974-831989
Craig MortonQB1977-821988
Haven MosesWR1972-811988
Jim TurnerK1971-791988
Billy ThompsonS1969-811987
Charley JohnsonQB1972-751986
Paul SmithDT1968-781986
Frank TripuckaQB1960-631986
Gerald H. PhippsOwner1961-811985
Austin “Goose” GonsoulinS1960-661984
Rich JacksonDE1967-721984
Floyd LittleRB1967-751984
Lionel TaylorWR1960-661984

