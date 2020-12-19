McManus sidelined, Broncos activate 31-year-old quarantine kicker against Bills

Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin, left, slaps hands with placekicker Brandon McManus as they take part in drills during an NFL football practice in empty Empower Field at Mile High, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Former XFL kicker Taylor Russolino will make his NFL debut Saturday for the Denver Broncos with Brandon McManus sidelined because of COVID-19 concerns.

McManus was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday due to close contact with someone that was positive with the coronavirus. Per league rules, he needed to test negative for five days straight to be eligible to play.

143 Days of Testing since July 26th

Negative (➖)



5 Day NFL & NFLPA Quarantine PCR Testing



Monday 12/14 ➖

Tuesday 12/15 ➖

Wednesday 12/16 ➖

Thursday 12/17 ➖

Friday 12/18 ➖



Friday Mesa POC (which most likely is my result for Saturday Gameday PCR)➖



Why Am I Not Playing? — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 19, 2020

According to him, he did but is still unable to play. League policy depends on when McManus last had contact with the infected person.

When a player is put on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of a high risk close contact, that player will remain on that list for at least 5 days since last contact with the infected individual. Player can return on the 6th day after last exposure if all his PCR tests are negative — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 19, 2020

The 31-year-old rookie has played in the Canadian Football League and made nine of 10 field goals in the XFL this spring, including a 58-yarder.

The Broncos signed him to their practice squad after their no-QB debacle last month when all four of their quarterbacks were disqualified from facing the Saints, one for having the coronavirus and the others for failing to wear their masks around their infected teammate.

After that, the Broncos decided to cover themselves should either of their specialists end up quarantined, bringing in Russolino, who can punt and kick. He was isolated from the rest of the team until this week, when McManus went on the COVID-19 reserve list as a close contact.

If the game were on Sunday, McManus would have been available.

Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (hip) are both active. The inactives are: QB Jeff Driskel, WR Tyrie Cleveland, ILB Mark Barron, DT Sylvester Williams, T Demar Dotson and OLB Anthony Chickillo.

Inactive for Buffalo are: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, S Jaquan Johnson (ankle), OT Jonotthan, TE Tyler Kroft and DE Trent Murphy.