DENVER (KDVR) — Earvin “Magic” Johnson will join a bid group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to buy the Denver Broncos, according to a report from Sportico on Thursday morning.

The Broncos are expected to entertain five prospective buyers this month.

Besides the group led by Harris, other parties involved in the bidding process are Rob Walton and Todd Boehly.

Walton, the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton is one of the richest people on Earth with a net worth of nearly $70 billion.

According to Forbes, Harris co-founded an investment firm more than 30 years ago with billionaires Leon Black and Marc Rowan.

Apollo, Harris’ investment group, manages more than $470 billion in assets, Forbes reported. He already owns a piece of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, along with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, and the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace Football Club.

Boehly is an owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Sparks, Cloud9, and DraftKings. He is also the co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of the Eldridge investment group.

There had been mention of Byron Allen and an investment group being interested, but it’s unclear if they put in a formal bid. Citing that the NFL needs him to join the ownership group, Allen said he was bidding to be the NFL’s first Black owner.

Forbes values the Broncos at $3.75 billion, but the NFL only requires owners to have a 30% controlling interest, which means the team’s primary buyer may only need to pay $1.12 billion.

A Data Desk analysis found that only a handful of Coloradans would be able to afford the Broncos, and for most it would require them to put their entire fortune into the team.