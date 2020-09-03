‘Madden NFL ’21’ or not, Phillip Lindsay couldn’t care less about winning starting spot

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re into “Madden NFL ’21” and the Broncos are your team, then you probably already know the game has Phillip Lindsay starting at running back instead of Melvin Gordon III.

Lindsay, who doesn’t play video games, said he didn’t know that, but it sparked a conversation post training camp about if he cares who starts in the real game or not.

“The thing is this: it is what it is. I can’t control any of that. I told you before — I can’t control putting myself in the game. I can’t control starting. My rookie year, I wasn’t supposed to play the first game, and I ended up carrying the ball 17 or 18 times. It’s just about going out there and doing my part,” said Lindsay.

In the 2019 season, Lindsay had 224 rushing attempts for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns, but as we know… 2020 is a clean slate.

“I don’t need 20 carries to get where I need to go. You give me one carry, and if it’s a great set-up for me, it’s going to be a big gain. That’s how I am. That’s how I’ve always been.” said Lindsay. “I don’t need to get warmed up. Get me in the game right now and I’m going to break something. I’m going to be a spark player.”

A spark is something this offense needs as that side of the ball as looked flat, and Lindsay wants his team to rely on the run game.

“What people don’t understand — when you watch football in general, it’s about the running game. It’s about getting your lineman involved, which opens the passing game. Other than the Chiefs, everybody else that wants to get to the playoffs — it’s about running the ball. You have to establish that. The easiest thing to do is establish a run game early to help quarterback Drew Lock out. Drew is going to be fine and our offense is going to be fine. The receivers are going to do great,” said Lindsay.

The Broncos will practice at Dove Valley Thursday before heading back to the stadium for a night practice on Friday.