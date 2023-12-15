(KTLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers on Friday made a move many had seen coming for much of this season, head coach Brandon Staley was fired.

The Chargers suffered a humiliating 63-21 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, the latest in a string of painful losses.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported the coaching change, pointed out that Staley lasted 11 months past when many thought he’d be fired after blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in last season’s playoffs.

The year before that, the Chargers lost their final game to the Raiders despite only needing a win or tie to make the playoffs.

Staley worked in Denver for a short period of time as an outside linebackers coach under thenhead coach Vic Fangio. He was in Denver in 2019 for one season before being hired by the Los Angeles Rams.

General Manager Tom Telesco was also fired, Schefter reported.

“I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best,” said Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos in a statement provided by the team.=. “These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly — especially when you consider the number of people they impact. We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they’ve earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today.”

The Chargers are now looking for a new coach to helm a roster full of talent that hasn’t achieved expected results on the field. Spanos said an interim coach and GM will be announced “within short order.”