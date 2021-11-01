Looking back at Von Miller’s achievements as a Broncos’ linebacker

DENVER, CO – FEBRUARY 09: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos and Super Bowl MVP hoists the Lombardi Trophy as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos at the Denver City and County Building on February 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR ) — After 10 years with the Denver Broncos, Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams and will be suiting up in a new uniform for the first time in his career.

The linebacker has had his fair share of issues, which recently includes serious injury woes, but he during his time in Orange and Blue he put up some stunning statistics.

Broncos all-time sack leader – 110.5

Super Bowl 50 MVP

Seven-time Associated Press All-Pro selection

Eight-time Pro Bowler

Unanimously selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

The most seasons (seven) with double-digit sack totals in Broncos history