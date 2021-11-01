Looking back at Von Miller’s achievements as a Broncos’ linebacker

DENVER (KDVR ) — After 10 years with the Denver Broncos, Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams and will be suiting up in a new uniform for the first time in his career.
The linebacker has had his fair share of issues, which recently includes serious injury woes, but he during his time in Orange and Blue he put up some stunning statistics.
- Broncos all-time sack leader – 110.5
- Super Bowl 50 MVP
- Seven-time Associated Press All-Pro selection
- Eight-time Pro Bowler
- Unanimously selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team
- The most seasons (seven) with double-digit sack totals in Broncos history