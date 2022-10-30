LONDON (KDVR) — It might be earlier than usual, but the Denver Broncos took to the pitch for their match against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London’s Wembley Stadium and walked away winners by a score of 21 to 17.

Russell Wilson was a full participant in practice Friday and was expected to be the starting quarterback barring any unforeseen circumstances, and he performed well throughout the game set in England.

It was considered a road game for the Broncos, but in London, the Jags lost any home-field advantage they may have had in Florida.

This is the second time the Broncos played overseas. In 2010 they lost to the San Fransisco 49ers at Wembley Stadium in a 24-16 game.

