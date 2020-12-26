Lindsay placed on IR, Chubb out for Sunday’s matchup against Chargers

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos’ running back Phillip Lindsay and linebacker Bradley Chubb have been ruled out for the game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lindsay was officially put on the Injured Reserve list on Saturday with a hip/knee injury and will miss the last game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. This is the third consecutive year he has ended the season on the IR.

Dear Broncos country it’s been a rough year for all of us and our families. I want to thank you guys for all your continued support and loyalty. You guys are truly the best fans in the NFL! I look forward to a healthy 2021 season! #Broncoscountry 🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/5ZMZV3UvvQ — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) December 26, 2020

Lindsay has been riddled with injury this season. He began the season with a toe injury in Week 1 and was out for the next three games. He suffered a concussion against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 but returned a week later to rush for 83 yards and score a touchdown the last time the Broncos faced the Chargers in Week 7.

Running back LeVante Bellamy has been activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Chubb is listed out for the game with an ankle injury. He did not practice Thursday and the team made the decision to downgrade his status on Saturday.