‘Let’s get ready to win some football games’: Watch announcement from Broncos new head coach

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Nathaniel Hackett as the 18th coach of the team on Thursday.

Hackett said hello to Broncos Country for the first time on Friday morning.

“What’s up Broncos Country, this is coach Nathaniel Hackett talking to you from Green Bay. On my way, all packed up, ready to get to Denver. Very excited. Let’s get ready to win some football games,” Hackett shared.

Hackett will be introduced as the new head coach during a news conference at 3 p.m. on Friday. You can watch it live on FOX31 and on FOX31 NOW.

