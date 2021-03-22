Kyle Fuller ‘happy to get started on a new chapter’

DENVER (KDVR) — “I’m happy to get started on a new chapter.”

Who would have thought a round of golf would lead to a free agent signing? Vic Fangio and Kyle Fuller have that connection, one hole at a time.

“You have to open him up a little bit,” said Fuller of his new, sometimes ‘old-school’ head coach Vic Fangio. “We have a similar interest in golf.”

Fuller, a 2-time Pro Bowl cornerback, joins Vic Fangio’s defense after signing a reportedly 1-year, $9.5 million deal.

“It was kind of a crazy process, but it all worked out,” said Fuller, who was released by Chicago Bears before reaching a deal with the Broncos. “I’m happy to get started on a new chapter.”

Broncos introduce new cornerback Kyle Fuller.



"This is a good fit."



The 29-year-old was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2014. He has played all 98 games in his six seasons with the Bears. His best season was in 2018 coached then by Vic Fangio, his last season as defensive coordinator before going the Broncos as head coach. Fuller tied for a league-lead with seven interceptions and 21 passes defended.

“I was familiar Vic (Fangio) and that drew me to Denver,” said Fuller. “I was excited to have the chance to work with him again.”