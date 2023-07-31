ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The road back on the football field is never easy after injury.

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler knows all about the bumps.

The Broncos waived Hamler with a non-football injury designation Monday.

The 24-year-old posted on Instagram that he has been dealing with chest pains while working out before camp started.

“I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season! I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with,” he wrote. “It’s tough to deal with this when I was ready for a breakout year, but adversity is nothing new to me.”

Hamler has not been on the field for the Broncos this training camp. The wide receiver said he has been diagnosed with a mild heart irritation known as pericarditis.

Hamler’s release comes on the same day as teammate Tim Patrick tore his Achilles during practice.

The 2020 second-round pick has dealt with plenty of injuries as a Bronco. He was limited to 13 games as a rookie because of a hamstring injury and concussion, appeared in just three games in 2021 because of a torn ACL, and played seven games last season with a hamstring issue.