Kicker Brandon McManus put on Broncos reserve/COVID-19 list

Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin, left, slaps hands with placekicker Brandon McManus as they take part in drills during an NFL football practice in empty Empower Field at Mile High, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — One of the most valuable players on the Denver Broncos team, kicker Brandon McManus, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The team says the list is for players who have tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with someone who has been infected. The organization did not release whether or not McManus is positive with the virus.

McManus revealed that on his own by tweeting, “I will be going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because of a close contact outside the building. Still plan on playing Saturday.”

In order for McManus to play, he has to test negative for the virus for five consecutive days.

The seven-year veteran has a 91.7% accuracy in field goals, missing only two of 24 this season. He nailed his career-long of 58 yards with the only Broncos score of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 29.

Former XFL kicker Taylor Russolino was recently signed to the Broncos practice squad.