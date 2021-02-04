Kareem Jackson says QB Deshaun Watson says he’s ‘interested’ in trade to Broncos, reports say

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Is there another quarterback controversy brewing in Denver? Kareem Jackson, Broncos’ safety, says Deshaun Watson has “interest” in the Broncos, according to TMZ Sports.

Jackson played with Watson while they were both with the Houston Texans from 2017-2018.

“I had a couple of conversations with him,” Jackson said of Watson. “Just with him saying that Denver is a place that’s he’s interested in landing.” according to TMZ.

“I mean, if Deshaun Watson goes anywhere, they are automatically contenders,” Jackson said. “If he has pieces around him, he’s an automatic contender.” TMZ shared.

The general consensus around the NFL puts the opening bid at three first-round picks and a player (preferably a quarterback).

