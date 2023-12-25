DENVER (KDVR) — Safety Kareem Jackson was not listed on the Denver Broncos roster as of Monday, Dec. 25.

According to the Associated Press, the team had declined to activate Jackson for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots following his return from his second suspension.

The AP said the team’s roster exemption on Jackson also expired Monday, meaning the team would have had to cut another player or release Jackson.

Jackson was first drafted to the Houston Texans in the 2010 NFL Draft. He moved to the Broncos in 2019.

He had just returned to practice after a four-game suspension

