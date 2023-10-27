DENVER (KDVR) — The Kansas City Chiefs are coming to Colorado this weekend for a faceoff against the Denver Broncos in an afternoon game.

The Broncos are coming off their second win of the season last weekend against the Green Bay Packers, but overall things aren’t looking great and it’s unlikely the team will be able to finish with a winning record.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, only have one loss this season and are looking comfortably at a playoff spot and potentially a first-round bye.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos on TV and streaming

Kickoff : 2:25 p.m. MT

: 2:25 p.m. MT Channel: CBS

More afternoon action for the Broncos, this time against a division opponent.

If you’re watching on TV, keep an eye out for Taylor Swift, who has been linked to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The megastar has been at several recent games but begins the South American leg of her world tour on Nov. 9 in Argentina.

In the early window, Denver-area broadcast subscribers will have the choice between Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS or Los Angeles Rams against Dallas Cowboys on FOX.

Tickets for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Hundreds of tickets are still available for this game, and that will likely stay the case because of the weather.

Tickets in the 500-level start at $86 on Ticketmaster, and as of Thursday afternoon prices are about the same on resale sites including Vivd Seats, StubHub and SeatGeek.

Forecast for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Sunday is going to be a pretty cold day for fans attending the game.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has the high temperature in the upper 20s to near 30, with wind chills that will make it feel like the mid-20s.

Add in overnight snow Saturday into Sunday and this becomes an even more wintery game.

Yes, the snow should stop well before kickoff, but people arriving early to tailgate will want to watch for slick roads – especially bridges and exit ramps, which freeze more easily.

Don’t be surprised to see a few piles of snow around the parking lots and along the sidelines during this game.

Key things to know for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Run for your life: The Chiefs’ second-leading rusher behind Isiah Pacheco happens to be Mahomes, who has 214 yards on a whopping 6.5 yards per attempt this season. There are plenty of reasons for that success, beginning with his uncanny internal clock to know when to tuck and run, and his vast knowledge of the pass routes, which help him know where to run.

“I’m always looking to throw first knowing the guys are faster than me and can make the big plays,” Mahomes said. “And then whenever I run, I run scared, and try to get the first down and get out of bounds as fast as possible.”

Covering Kelce: Nobody has figured out a way to slow down Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is coming off a 12-catch, 179-yard effort in last week’s win over the Chargers. The Broncos even tried to rotate cover ace Patrick Surtain II onto him two weeks ago, and Kelce still had nine catches for 124 yards.

“Maybe we see a little more of that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Teams are taking and putting good players on Travis, or doubling him, but he and Patrick have a unique chemistry there.”

Denver U-turn: The Broncos have held the Chiefs to 19 points and the Packers to 17 after allowing a whopping 36.2 over the first five weeks.

“They’re playing good football,” Reid said, crediting Payton with shaking up the roster and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, formerly a Broncos head coach, for making effective adjustments. “They know how to maneuver. They’ve done a good job.”

Locke in: With Broncos safety Kareem Jackson serving the first week of his two-game suspension for a vicious hit on Green Bay tight end Luke Musgrave, PJ Locke is expected to get his first start in his 51st career game. He made the game-sealing interception in the closing minutes Sunday after Jackson was disqualified for his fifth illegal hit of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.