DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week Wednesday following the team’s 24-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

This was the first time Simmons has received the award during his 8-year career. He is also only the sixth safety to be awarded it in Broncos history. The last Broncos player to be given the distinction was Kareem Jackson in 2019.

Simmons was also the first Broncos player to be named a player of the week since wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in Week 18 of the 2022-23 season.

During the game against the Chiefs, Simmons recorded two solo tackles, an interception, a pass defense and a fumble recovery, according to the Broncos.

Simmons was selected by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was the 98th overall pick.

Since then, he has been named to the Associated Press All-Pro team three times, was selected as a reserve player in the Pro Bowl in 2021, and has made the NFL’s Top-100 list two years in a row.

Overall, 31 Broncos players have received the AFC Defensive Player of the Week distinction since its inception in 1984.