John Elway stepping away as Broncos’ GM, will stay with the team

General Manager John Elway of the Denver Broncos looks on after their win over the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — After ten years and nearly 100 wins, including a Super Bowl, John Elway will transition out of the role of general manager.

He will remain as president of football operations in 2021 and hire a general manager with full authority to oversee the personnel and football departments. The general manager will join Head Coach Vic Fangio in reporting to Elway as part of a new football leadership structure.

“While I’ll continue to be President of Football Operations in 2021”, said Elway, “The GM will have final say on the draft, free agency and our roster. This person will be empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic [Fangio].”

Among current general managers, Elway’s .565 winning percentage (96-74) ranks fourth in the NFL, however, his last five teams have missed the playoffs with a collective record of 31-48. In addition, Vice President of player personnel Matt Russell has announced his retirement. Elway says that the search for a new GM will start immediately.

“The relationship between the GM and Head Coach is very important—Vic is going to be involved in this hiring process. We’ll cast a wide net, and I will start the search immediately with input from Vic and Joe [Ellis],” he said. “I’m excited to begin this chapter and find the next general manager of the Denver Broncos.”

John Elway has announced changes to our football operations.



📰 » https://t.co/v1TiyGHhlR pic.twitter.com/Dy1bDbVCGH — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 4, 2021