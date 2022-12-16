DENVER (KDVR) — The NFL has given Jerry Jeudy two fines for an outburst during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Jeudy was fined $23,030 for making contact with an official and $13,261 for conduct related to removing his helmet during the outburst.

After the game, coach Nathaniel Hackett said he didn’t see the outburst happen.

“I didn’t see it happen on the field. I was told by the referee that it had happened, so I went to address it right away and talk with him. He definitely knew that he was wrong. That’s unacceptable. You can’t do that. We’ve addressed that and I know that he knows he can’t do that. I know he was very frustrated at the time, but that’s just something you can’t do.”

The Broncos are 3-10 after losing another close game against Kansas City.

The Broncs will play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. on FOX31.