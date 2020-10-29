‘It’s not acceptable for where we’re at’: Chiefs win cracks Broncos’ confidence

DENVER (KDVR) — The Chiefs threw a lingering gut punch at the Broncos last weekend, one that’s turned the growing confidence from consecutive wins going in, into a crack of doubt going out.

“I don’t have a bad attitude about it,” says tight end Noah Fant, “but I’m not happy with the results we have now. It’s unacceptable for where we’re at.”

Most of that starts with a offense that, really, has been in a five-year slump. Featuring a young quarterback making only his ninth career start and, in Pat Shurmur, a first-year offensive coordinator.

“We sit together every Saturday and go over my plays on this down and distance and this down and distance,” said quarterback Drew Lock. “It pretty much gets called like that. He wants what I’m comfortable with.”

While Lock just tries to find any kind of rhythm, his counterpart, Justin Herbert, is arguably the hottest quarterback in football. But, hot or not, the defensive challenge remains the same for linebacker Bradley Chubb:

“I feel like we need to make a lot more plays and turn the ball over. I feel like if we give the ball to our offense and keep them on the field as much as possible, that it’s going to be a catalyst to turning things around.”

Still plenty of boxes to check for the Broncos who, starting Sunday with the Chargers, begin a four week stretch of winnable games they hope will be the pivot point in the season.