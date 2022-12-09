DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been 13 forgettable games for the Denver Broncos.

As of Friday, it’s been 2,640 days, 377 weeks and almost seven and a half years since the Broncos beat their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. Sept. 17, 2015, seems like a long time ago.

So at 3-8 and in last place in the AFC West, how much does the rivalry mean to the Broncos?

“When you’re in that locker room, you’re worried about the next game,” former wide receiver Brandon Stokley said. “I don’t think it means as much in that locker room at all. Obviously, you would like to stop the streak but you’re just trying to get a win.”

The Chiefs come to Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday with the best offense in football. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and the Broncos are just looking for some signs of life on offense. This of course puts all the pressure on the defense.

Force turnovers and frustrate him.

Easier said than done, but that is the equation for the Broncos’ defense to get under Patrick Mahomes’ nerves.

“You have to try to frustrate Kansas City,” Stokley said on this week’s episode of the “Orange and Blue Report.”

“You can’t give up big plays, and hopefully they screw something up. Hopefully, the Broncos force a couple of turnovers and make them go the length of the field and get frustrated,” Stokley said.

Join the team this and every week at the “Orange and Blue Report” with Arran Andersen, Bruce Haertl, Taylor Kilgore and Myck Miller – along with former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley – to get you set for this week’s Broncos game.