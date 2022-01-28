Watch: Denver Broncos introduce Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

DENVER (KDVR) — The 18th head coach of the Denver Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett, will be introduced by the team Friday afternoon.

Hackett said hello to Broncos Country for the first time on Friday morning.

“What’s up Broncos Country, this is coach Nathaniel Hackett talking to you from Green Bay. On my way, all packed up, ready to get to Denver. Very excited. Let’s get ready to win some football games,” Hackett shared.

We know a Denver Broncos power meeting was held Monday night at a local favorite Mexican restaurant with the team’s brand new head coach.

The restaurant is called Los Dos Potrillos, and it means “the two colts,” which is interesting, as this family-owned Mexican eatery is known to be a favorite to a lot of Broncos players and fans.

