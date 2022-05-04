DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30, 2022 in London, England.

It will be the Broncos third time playing in London and the ninth international appearance for the team.

“It’s a great honor for the Denver Broncos to be selected by the NFL to play in London as part of its International Series,” Broncos General Manager George Paton said. “Broncos Country is everywhere and the best way to grow our game—and reach fans all over the world—is by playing internationally. Our entire organization is excited with the opportunity to play at historic Wembley Stadium against the Jaguars.”

Russell Wilson said Wednesday morning that “It feels like the international Super Bowl.”

The last time the Broncos played in London on Oct. 31, 2010, they lost 24-16 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Oct. 30, 2022* London, England Jacksonville — Oct. 31, 2010* London, England San Francisco L, 24-16 Aug. 8, 1999 Sydney, Australia San Diego W, 20-17 Aug. 4, 1997 Mexico City, Mexico Miami L, 38-19 Aug. 6, 1995 Tokyo, Japan San Francisco W, 24-10 July 31, 1994 Barcelona, Spain L.A. Raiders L, 25-22 Aug. 15, 1992 Berlin, Germany Miami L, 31-27 Aug. 5, 1990 Tokyo, Japan Seattle W, 10-7 Aug. 9, 1987 London, England L.A. Rams L, 28-27 *Regular season contest Credit: Denver Broncos

The Broncos have a 3-8 record internationally.

While we already know the Broncos’ home and road opponents for the 2022 NFL season, we do not know which week each matchup will take place or what time the games will be played.

The full Broncos and NFL schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. We will post it on KDVR.com.