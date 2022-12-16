DENVER (KDVR) — Many Denver Broncos fans have blamed quarterback Russell Wilson or head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the team’s lack of success this season, and while there’s plenty of support for that – many other factors have had an impact.

One of the most notable is that no team in the NFL has racked up more injuries over the course of the season.

The Broncos’ optimism when it contracted top-ranked Russell Wilson was short-lived as he failed to move the ball. His average annual salary of $48.5 million has netted him more per pass attempt than all but the highest-paid Coloradans make in a year.

He also didn’t have the most stable support system on the field because of injuries.

The Denver Broncos are tied with the Tennessee Titans, as of Dec. 16, for the league’s most-injured team. Both teams have had 25 players out, on reserve or considered questionable due to injuries. The Broncos had a larger number of injuries earlier in the season than the Titans and lost three more offensive players.

To contrast this, three of the league’s top-paid quarterbacks play for teams that have had considerably fewer injuries.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills each have quarterbacks whose average annual salaries rival Wilson’s, but those teams have the lowest, second-lowest and fourth-lowest number of injuries respectively.