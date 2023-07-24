DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos’ 2023 regular season is just seven weeks away, and on Tuesday a limited number of tickets for each game will be half-priced.

On Tuesday, 2,000 tickets per game will be sold at half-priced. This means fans have the chance of grabbing a discounted ticket to any of the nine home games scheduled for 2023.

But before you get your credit cards ready, there are some rules for purchasing a ticket:

There will be a limit of four tickets per household, orders exceeding this limit will be canceled

Multi-game purchases are not allowed

All sales are final and there are no exchanges, cancellations or refunds

Tickets will be delivered to the buyer’s phone on the day of the game

Half-priced tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred

A single-game half-priced ticket will start at $15, so grab them while you can. Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Broncos home game schedule

The following games will be played at home at Empower Field at Mile High.

Week 1: Sept. 10 vs. Raiders at 2:25 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 17 vs. Commanders at 2:25 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Jets at 2:25 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 22 vs. Packers at 2:25 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 29 vs. Chiefs at 2:25 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 19 vs. Vikings at 6:20 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 16 vs. Browns at 2:05 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. Patriots at 6:15 p.m.

Week 17: Dec. 31 vs. Chargers at 2:25 p.m.

The entire NFL season kicks off on Sept. 7 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.