DENVER (KDVR) — Mondays can be unpleasant. Just ask Sean Payton and his Denver Broncos who gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“We played a good offense,” Payton said on his Monday morning Zoom call. “But we certainly didn’t help ourselves in any way, shape or form.”

The Broncos had no answers for the Dolphins. In one of the most lopsided games in NFL history, the Broncos gave up 726 yards and averaged 10.6 yards per play. The Dolphins were the first team in NFL history to record five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a game.

“You take a butt-whooping like that, you find out a lot about everyone,” Payton said.

So where to go from here?

Payton said there wouldn’t be any coaching or player changes after this game.

He added, “That wouldn’t be something I would share on this call if it were the case. So, to answer your question – no.”

Payton debated going over the game film with his team this morning at team headquarters, ultimately deciding to go over the many mishaps in Miami.

“As unpleasant as it’s gonna be, we’ve got to get these things cleaned up,” said Payton.

The Broncos will continue to look for their first win of the season on Sunday in Chicago against the Bears.

Can Payton get the Broncos back on track?