How to win tickets to every 2022 event at Empower Field

DENVER (KDVR) — One lucky Coloradan will win two tickets to every single Denver Broncos home game, concert and special event this year at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Denver Broncos have launched the Ultimate Ticket to Empower Field at Mile High contest. The winner gets two tickets to every ticketed event at the stadium in 2022.

The contest runs from Jan. 7 to Feb. 7. It’s open to legal Colorado residents age 18 and older.

How to enter to win the ‘Ultimate Ticket’

Look at the list of participating locations to find one closest to you.

Go to a participating location and find the Broncos QR Code.

Scan the Broncos QR Code for one entry into the sweepstakes.

Visit other participating locations to multiply your entries.

Find the participating locations and get the official rules from the Broncos.