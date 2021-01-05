How does John Elway’s 10-year stint as Broncos GM compare across the league?

DENVER (KDVR) — John Elway left as the Denver Broncos’ manager. His departure is timely in terms of the average length of time a National Football League GM stays in position.

Elway’s departure after ten years as the team’s GM makes him the second longest-running general manger in the team’s history after John Beake, who was general manager 1984-1998.

Second-longest in team history doesn’t add up to much over time and throughout the league, however.

In the NFL, Elway was the 10th longest running GM. League-wide, current GMs last an average 8.8 years.

Similarly, throughout the entire American Football Conference West Division history back to 1960, Elway was the 9th longest-running GM. On average, general managers last seven years in the AFC West division.