Harrow School in London where Denver Broncos practiced before game at Wembley Stadium (Photo credit: KDVR)

HARROW, England (KDVR) — Think Hogwarts, just without the kids with wands and flying brooms.

Established in 1572, The Harrow School outshines the world of Harry Potter. And this week, the Denver Broncos are calling it home.

“It’s a beautiful area and I love the way it’s laid out,” Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz said. “It’s October and the trees are turning colors. It’s really a cool place to work. Especially with so much history.”

It’s pristine grounds and hallowed halls above the city of London have helped to produce proud graduates over the centuries, including none other than Sir Winston Churchill.

“That’s actually really cool,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said. “My dad is a history major, so he’d be freaking out. I’m sure he knows that. And he’ll be mad that I didn’t know that.”

Harrow is the academic home to the first two Wimbledon champions and four Nobel Laureates. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch was a student here before he became Dr. Strange as well as Cary Elwes from “The Princess Bride.”

Now, it’s here where the Broncos hope to relaunch their season.

“We are here, just trying to put all the key pieces together and find out what we’re missing,” Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler told FOX31’s sports team after practice. “We’re always trying to get better.”

The game kicks off at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at Wembley Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.