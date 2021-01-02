Hall of Fame Broncos running back Floyd Little dies at 78

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2010 Floyd Little, Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith pose for a group photo during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2010 Press Conference held at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center as part of media week for Super Bowl XLIV on February 6, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos running back and Hall of Famer Floyd Little has died following a battle with cancer, his family announced Saturday. He was 78 years old.

Little died early Friday evening at his home in Las Vegas.

Little’s wife, DeBorah Little, was by his side, according to his son, Marc Little.

“After nearly a year of confronting, even battling cancer, the beloved hero, brother, uncle, grandfather, father and husband, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Denver Bronco, and Syracuse #44 Legend, Floyd D. Little ran his last mile, gracefully bowed his head, and met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Marc Little said in a statement.

Floyd Little was born in Waterbury, Connecticut. He attended and played football at Syracuse University in New York.

After graduating from Syracuse in 1967, he began playing for the Broncos, where he remained until 1975.

Marc Little said memorial services will be announced shortly.

“The family extends their gratitude to all who have supported Floyd Little and his family during this time with prayers, calls, and your heartfelt expressions of love,” he said.