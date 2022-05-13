ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team is moving forward after wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested this week.

“I’ve had an opportunity to talk with Jerry and we’re going to move forward from this. We’re going to learn from it as a team,” Hackett said. “And that’s what it’s all about. There’s adversity and it’s how we respond from that adversity. So I think that’s so important. You know things happen, and we just have to learn from it.”

The mother of Jeudy’s 1-month-old child called 911 claiming he was not allowing her to access some of her belongings, including her wallet, the baby car seat, and formula.

Jeudy was arrested for a second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer charge Thursday and spent the night in the Arapahoe County Jail.

Jeudy and the woman involved appeared in court and she asked the judge the dismiss the charges. But the judge said that was not possible because the case has already been filed.

Both parties are due back in court on May 31.